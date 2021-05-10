Federated Hermes adds Jupiter's Daly to UK sales team

Federated Hermes has hired Jupiter Asset Management's Mike Daly as sales director, reporting to the firm's head of UK wholesale distribution Dan Churchouse.

His new role, which will be based in London, will involve generating new revenue from UK wholesale clients and raising third-party assets.

Daly's most recent role at Jupiter was as a sales director for the firm's UK discretionary client channel. He joined Jupiter as a sales executive in 2008 and became sales manager in 2011.

His appointment comes just over a year after US asset management giant Federated Investors acquired a 60% stake in Hermes, which led to a rebranding of the firm and subsequently an extended product range.

The firm now looks to offer products to its increased client base through three distinct pathways: Active ESG, Sustainable and Impact, which were introduced in March this year.

"Mike's appointment signifies a continued commitment to the UK market and the next phase of growth for the wholesale channel," a spokesperson for Federated Hermes added.

Head of UK wholesale distribution Churchouse said: "Given the history of the business and our headquarters in London, the UK will always be a key market for us.

"Mike has a wealth of experience, a strong reputation among the London fund buying community and an enthusiasm for sustainable investing, all perfectly aligned to our culture and strategic priorities.

"His expertise and knowledge of the market and industry will serve as an asset to our team as we continue to build on our success in this channel."