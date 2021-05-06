Bank of England holds rates amid stronger growth and inflationary outlook

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to hold its key interest rate at 0.1%, with the central bank now forecasting a stronger outlook for GDP growth and inflation.

GDP growth is now expected to reach 7.3% in 2021, while the inflation rate expected to jump from 0.7% closer to the bank's 2% target in Q2 and Q3, according to the May MPC report.

The bank also voted unanimously to maintain its stock of sterling non-financial investment grade corporate bond purchases at £20bn, while MPC member Andy Haldane was the sole opponent to maintaining the target for government bond purchases at £875bn.

Haldane's preference was to continue with the existing programme of UK government bond purchases but to reduce the target for the stock of these purchases from £875bn to £825bn.

However, the MPC said there is now room for a tapering of government bond purchases.

"The existing programme of £150bn of UK government bond purchases had started in January and its completion was expected by around the end of 2021," it explained. "As envisaged since the announcement of the programme in November 2020 and consistent with developments in financial markets since then, the pace of these continuing purchases could now be slowed somewhat.

"The expected completion point of the purchase programme remained unchanged. This operational decision should not be interpreted as a change in the stance of monetary policy. As measured by the target stock of purchased assets, that stance remained unchanged."

Global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management Ambrose Crofton said that since the bank has already purchased £70bn of the £150bn of gilts still to be purchased by the end of 2021, "purchases were already set to naturally slow".

"As a result, sterling and gilt markets are relatively calm to the prospect of the tapering of asset purchases," he added.

In response to the May announcement, sterling initially feel before quickly recovering. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 remained broadly flat.

Economist at UBS Global Wealth Management Dean Turner said: "The slightly more hawkish outcome of the May meeting will be one factor that will help sterling make further gains between now and the end of the year.

"The upgrades to the growth outlook were also widely expected considering the recent budget, but the message is still one of caution.

"The bank said that clear evidence that progress is being made will be needed before they consider their next policy move. In our view, this points to the Bank keeping base rates unchanged for some time yet.

"This low interest rate environment will support equity markets as the UK and global economy continues to recover. "