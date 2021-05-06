AXA IM bolsters responsible investment team with two appointments

AXA Investment Managers has named Olivier Eugène as head of climate and Liudmila Strakodonskaya as ESG analyst, strengthening its responsible investment team.

Eugène will work on reinforcing AXA IM's research on climate, with a focus on the transition to net zero ambitions. He will deepen the company's involvement in various climate initiatives such as Climate Action 100+ and strengthen AXA IM's expertise on climate-related topics across sectors.

Prior to joining AXA IM, Eugène began his career at AGF Nafta Ltd in Toronto as treasury and investment analyst. He then joined BNP Paribas Asset Management as financial controller for three years and worked within the pan-European equity portfolio management team for six years.

In 2007, Eugène joined AXA IM as an equity portfolio manager to work on both European and global equities and specialised in the coverage of the energy, materials and industrials sectors. Most recently, he was co-portfolio manager of the AXA WF Framlington Sustainable Europe fund.

Strakodonskaya will provide thematic research and analysis on ESG topics with a specific focus on biodiversity as well as on green & sustainable bonds. She began her career in 2016, working as a sustainable investment analyst for EthiFinance specialising in ESG, climate-related analysis and reporting.

She then joined Eleva Capital as an ESG/SRI specialist in 2019 where she developed an ESG strategy for the company and represented them to the UN PRI.

Reporting to Virginie Derue, head of ESG research, the two new hires will support AXA IM's active engagement initiatives, further developing its relationships with companies and corporations.