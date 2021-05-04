Quaero Capital hires Invesco's Bignell as senior portfolio manager

Geneva-based specialist asset manager Quaero Capital has hired Invesco's former head of small caps Adrian Bignell as a senior portfolio manager.

Bignell, who will be based in London in his new role, has 26 years of experience investing in small and mid-cap companies, having begun his investment career in 1994 as a partner and vice-head of European equities at Cazenove Capital.

In 2003, he joined Invesco as head of European small companies, where he launched the firm's European Opportunities fund. The vehicle was taken over by John Surplice in May 2020 after the manager left the business.

CEO of Quaero Capital Jean Keller said: "Thanks to his extensive experience in the European small and mid-caps arena, Adrian will be a great addition to our equity investment team.

"We are delighted to have him join Quaero Capital, as he shares our commitment for high-conviction portfolios based on strong fundamental analysis and original research."

Bignell added: "With its active management approach and its team of independent-thinking and conviction-led fund managers, Quaero Capital has built a solid franchise in Europe. I am very pleased to join this stimulating environment imbued with a strong entrepreneurial culture."