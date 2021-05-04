Warren Buffett appoints Greg Abel as next Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Warren Buffett has revealed that Greg Abel will succeed him as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, according to reports.

At the company's annual meeting on 1 May, vice chairman Charlie Munger commented in answer to a question about the investment company's business model that "Greg will keep the culture", the BBC reported.

While the veteran investor has no immediate plans to step down, he confirmed to CNBC that vice chairman of non-insurance operations Abel would take over as chief executive.

Buffett told CNBC: "The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who'd take over tomorrow morning."

There had been speculation among investors that either Abel or Ajit Jain, who oversees the investment company's re-insurance operations, would be named as Buffett's eventual successor.

In an interview with CNBC, Buffett said, referring to Abel who is in his 50s, that "the likelihood of someone having a 20-year runway though makes a real difference".

Berkshire Hathaway's equity portfolio includes Apple, Coca-Cola and Bank of America.