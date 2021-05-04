Quilter Investors adds Patel and Chorley to Cirilium range

Quilter Investors has appointed Hinesh Patel and Sacha Chorley as portfolio managers to the Cirilium range of multi-asset portfolios, replacing Rasmus Soegaard.

Effective from 1 May, Patel will work alongside Paul Craig on the Cirilium Active portfolios while Chorley joins Ian Jensen-Humphreys in managing the Cirilium Blend portfolios.

Bambos Hambi: I see my role as being the protector of the investment team

Patel and Chorley replace Rasmus Soegaard who is leaving the business after 13 years to take on an external opportunity.

Patel joined the business in 2008 working in the fixed income and macro team as a strategist, an assistant portfolio manager and then a portfolio manager, before joining the multi-asset desk in 2016. Hinesh has played a role in developing the team's investment capabilities and macroeconomic analysis.

Currently a portfolio manager, Chorley has been with Quilter Investors since 2011 and has played a role in the development of the asset allocation and investment tools used across the multi-asset ranges.

Quilter Investors hires multi-asset ESG fund analyst

Bambos Hambi, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, said: "Both Hinesh and Sacha are incredibly experienced portfolio managers and know the business inside out. They both bring a strong expertise in multi-asset investing and have helped implement strong ideas used across the portfolios.

"Hinesh has worked closely with Paul over recent years, while Sacha and Ian have collaborated with one another on several investments, so we are excited to see what these partnerships bring for clients in the future.

"We also thank Rasmus for his hard work and support over the years and wish him all the best for the future."