FCA looks to scrap MiFID research rules on small-caps in UK competitiveness drive

The FCA is proposing to change the existing inducement rules relating to research

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering scrapping MiFID rules on research for companies with a market cap of less than £200m as part of a package of proposals designed to "reduce the burden" on smaller investment firms and improve the competitiveness of UK financial services.

In a consultation paper published today (28 April), the FCA said it intended to amend rules "that are not achieving their objectives in an efficient way", amid its continued work with HM Treasury on capital markets reform.

Following the UK's exit from the European Union, large amounts of European regulation, including MiFID, was "onshored" into the country's own regulatory regime.

UK MiFID is the collection of laws and rules that regulates the buying, selling and organised trading of financial instruments. Since its introduction at EU level in 2007, the rules have represented a substantial compliance task for investment firms of all sizes.

The FCA is proposing to change the existing inducement rules relating to research to broaden the list of what are considered "minor non-monetary benefits" to include research on SMEs with a market cap below £200m, so that it will not be subject to inducement rules.

Fund managers back easing of MiFID II research rules - reports

Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) research, which has long been associated with difficulties in applying MiFID requirements, will also not be subject to inducement rules.

The FCA is also proposing rule changes on how inducement rules apply to openly available research and research provided by independent research providers.

Separately, the regulator is proposing to remove two sets of reporting requirements under MiFID's best execution rules.

Firstly, it wants to remove the obligation on execution venues to publish a report on a variety of execution quality metrics to enable market participants to compare execution quality at different venues.

It also wants to remove the obligation on investment firms who execute orders to produce an annual report setting out the top five venues used for executing client orders and a summary of the execution outcomes achieved.

The FCA said it expects its proposals on research to have "material competition implications".

Regulations bring welcome standardisation but 'high level of complexity' may defeat purpose

"We expect these to have positive impacts arising from improved research coverage. An increase in asset manager interest and liquidity for SME firms may result," it added.

"We recognise some potential impacts on competition, such as pushing trading to brokers offering execution and research rather than just execution and reduced price transparency.

"But we consider the effects are likely to be limited given the current low levels of research for firms of this size. We also consider the impacts of our proposals on research on FICC for competition to be limited.

"This is because this research applies to a section of the market where the connection between execution decisions and the provision of research is weak."

The regulator will be accepting responses to its proposals until 23 June.