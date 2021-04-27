Amundi adds Paris-aligned fixed income fund to Climate ETF range

Amundi has expanded its ESG ETF offering across both equities and fixed income over the past 12 months

Amundi has expanded its Climate ETF range with the launch of a fixed income vehicle, offering exposure to the investment grade euro corporate credit market.

Listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, Amundi iCPR Euro Corp Climate Paris Aligned PAB - UCITS ETF DR will be available for an ongoing charge of 0.16%, making it the lowest-cost Euro Corporate Bond PAB ETF, according to the asset manager.

Amundi launched one of the first Paris-Aligned Benchmark ETFs in 2020 and over the past 12 months has expanded its ESG ETF offering across both equities and fixed income.

The firm's Paris-aligned climate ETFs range now offers exposure to euro corporate fixed income as well as eurozone, European and global developed equity markets, all classified under Article 9 of the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

Its latest launch, which will target securities aligned with the Paris Agreement, is designed to reduce average greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to its investable universe, with an additional year-on-year self-decarbonisation of 7%.

Unsuitable securities will be excluded based on "normative and sector criteria", the firm said.

Head of Amundi ETF, indexing and smart beta Fannie Wurtz added that the launch "illustrates our unwavering commitment to developing simple, ready-to-use tools that help investors to implement their ESG and climate strategy depending on their objectives and constraints".

"We believe that ETFs have a critical role to play in driving the transition to a low carbon economy," she said.