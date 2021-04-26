Fulcrum promotes Chaudhry and Crewe to partnership

Fulcrum Asset Management has promoted head of equities Fawaz Chaudhry and portfolio manager Stephen Crewe to partners.

The firm now has 12 partners, having promoted Matthew Wright, director of sales and marketing, to partner earlier this year.

Crewe has joined the partnership having started at Fulcrum in 2013 and is the lead portfolio manager for the Fulcrum Income fund and Fulcrum Equity Dispersion fund.

Prior to working at Fulcrum, he spent more than two decades with F&C/BMO as director of alternatives.

Fulcrum hired Chaudhry, who is responsible for building the firm's equity franchise, in 2017, having spent 15 years at Hadron Capital and Moore Capital.

He is the lead portfolio manager on the Fulcrum Thematic Equity Market Neutral fund and Fulcrum Climate Change fund, which launched with assets of £70m in August 2020.

Suhail Shaikh, chief investment officer at Fulcrum, said: "We are delighted to welcome two extraordinary professionals and friends to our partnership. They are both masters of their craft in their respective fields, generating significant value for our clients.

"Fulcrum is a firm which rewards effort and contribution, and Stephen and Fawaz's promotions are testament to this philosophy, strengthening our firm for the long-term benefit of our clients."