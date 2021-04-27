Columbia Threadneedle's Bond: Social bond issuance set for 'exponential' growth

The social bond market is set for "exponential" growth in issuance volume, following a record 2020 which saw $165.7bn of instruments brought to market, according to Columbia Threadneedle's Simon Bond, who expects the annual volume of issuance to soon match that of the green bond market.

Bond, who serves as director of responsible investment portfolio management and fund manager of the firm's £1.5bn Social Bond fund range, said there is "tremendous scope" for issuance growth from sovereigns and corporates, as the world tackles a plethora of social problems.

UK Government borrowed extra $589bn in 2020 to run the world's largest budget deficit during the pandemic

Last year saw $505.8bn of "specific use of proceeds issuance", which encompasses social bonds, green bonds and sustainability bonds, according to Bloomberg data.

This included an 894% year-on-year growth in the issuance of social bonds, up from 2019's then-record $18bn, with 2021 issuance of the instruments already hitting $101.9bn as of 21 April.

Social bonds are defined by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) as "use of proceeds bonds that raise funds for new and existing projects with positive social outcomes".

Bond, who was involved in the development of the ICMA's social bond principles through membership on a number of subcommittees, acknowledged last year's social bond issuance growth came from a "very low base" but said he expects further growth on a "similar trajectory to what we have seen with green bonds since 2014".

The volume of green bond issuance has grown every year since recording $12.9bn of issuance in 2014, with issuance peaking at $261.2bn in 2020 and reaching $164.7bn so far in 2021.

"The glide path of issuance of green bonds, year-over-year, is increasing still," Bond said. "I would expect to see a similar path for social bonds, and indeed all the other [special use of proceeds bonds] that we develop going forward, because there are so many uses for these types of issues."

"We need to make sure that society comes along with the climate transition and supports areas that suffer from the transition, such as what we have seen with the decline of the steel industry.

"We need to do a much better job of supporting communities, and the bond market can help by supporting the transition of jobs, training and education, for example."

"When we solve the problems of society, and education, health and the need for social housing are no longer a problem - that's when [social bond issuance] will flatten off. That will not happen any time soon."

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-25 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.