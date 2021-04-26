Investors turn to biotech as vaccine roll-out cools sentiment on big pharma

Sectors such as telemedicine could boom over the course of the year

Any halo earned from helping tackle the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be short-lived for big pharma, according to asset managers who are turning their sights towards biotech and telehealth as the world slowly returns to normal.

On 8 December 2020, England became the first country to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine, a jab developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

In the months leading up to that, the healthcare sector took a leading role during the Covid-19 pandemic, with many investors backing firms that work to develop treatments for the virus.

But now that more than 32 million people in the UK have received at least their first dose, the market is moving on.

Investing in biotech: Where are we now and what is the outlook?

For Peter Choi, senior research analyst at Vontobel, big pharma is sailing towards trouble.

"The related demand boost for those health companies will be mostly temporary, resulting in challenging growth comparisons heading into 2022," he told Investment Week.

In fact, most companies in the healthcare sector have seen their share prices weaken since the first announcements that a successful vaccine against Covid-19 had been developed.

Although that might sound counterintuitive, Richard Marwood, co-manager of UK Equity Income at Royal London Asset Management, explained: "With the prospect of economic activity returning to normality, investors have looked for companies that are geared to that recovery."

As the chaos wrought by the virus fades and pub gardens, shops and hairdressers reopen their doors for the first time in months, investors are looking beyond big pharma. But the pandemic is not over.

"The need to diagnose, treat and prevent Covid-19 has created significant new markets," Ozge Brinkworth, equity analyst at Rathbones, said.

Last year, the US medical technology group Abbott Laboratories generated almost $4bn from Covid-19 testing, more than 10% of the group's revenues.

Going for the golden mean: Now is an exciting time to have a diverse biotech portfolio

Life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific performed similarly, generating $6.6bn - around 20% of its group revenues - from Covid-19-related products and services, such as testing, vaccine and therapy development, protective gear, and cold storage equipment.

PerkinElmer and Roche are another two companies that have weathered the Covid-19 storm, according to Laurie Don, investment manager at Liontrust's Sustainable Investment team.

"Healthcare holdings make up a fair amount of our portfolio," she said.

Don expects healthcare companies to continue to do well by doing good.

"We expect a company like Roche, which has seen significant demand for its diagnostic machines, to continue to expand its global footprint."

These examples, according to Brinkworth, demonstrate some of the opportunities created by the fight against the novel virus.

"We do not yet know how sustainable these new revenue streams will be, but it is reasonable to assume that testing will continue to play a significant role in 2021 and likely in 2022," she said.