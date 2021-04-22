Impact boutique Trillium targets UK market with raft of hires

US-based Trillium Asset Management is making a push in the UK with Janus Henderson’s former global equities head, Ian Warmerdam, spearheading a team that will launch new global ESG equity strategies.

Ian Warmerdam joins as lead portfolio manager from Janus Henderson Investors, where he spent 18 years, most recently as director of global equities managing both global equities and EAFE select strategies.

He will be joined by Jamie Mariani, who has been appointed as portfolio manager. Mariani's experience includes 11 years at Martin Currie where he was head of research focused on global equities.

Graham Kitchen takes up the role of chairman of the UK board. Kitchen has over 30 years of investment management expertise. He worked at Janus Henderson for over 14 years managing equity portfolios and most recently as an executive committee member and global head of equities.

Based in Edinburgh, the investment team will launch a suite of global ESG-focused equity strategies with support from a distribution and compliance team based in London and Edinburgh.

Matt Patsky, CEO and portfolio manager at Trillium, said: "While Trillium has worked with European-based distribution partners for nearly a decade, we are thrilled to be establishing a physical presence and have a team on the ground in the UK. For decades we have been partnering with US investors to deliver long-term risk adjusted performance whilst driving positive impact.

"We are excited to be bringing the Trillium expertise and approach to the UK and European markets to meet growing investor demand.

"It is testament to Trillium's growth ambitions, approach and culture that we were able to attract a team of such high calibre in Ian, Jamie, and Graham. Ian's track record of delivering strong long-term outperformance in global equity investment strategies for clients across market cycles, together with the expertise and experience that Jamie and Graham bring, positions the business well for a successful long-term future in the UK and Europe."

Trillium, which has $5.1bn of assets under management, has been a UN PRI signatory since 2007 and was awarded the B-Corp certification in 2008.

Ian Warmerdam added: "I'm delighted to be joining an ESG leader and bringing my professional and personal passions together. Over the last 20 years, I have invested client funds with sustainability at the forefront and with a 'do no harm' ESG mantra.

"To be joining Trillium, where I can combine my passion for ethical investing with Trillium's heritage of ESG thought leadership and active shareholder engagement, is a real privilege.

"I look forward to joining Matt and the team, working closely with Jamie and re-kindling the successful partnership I enjoyed with Graham, to develop strategies for the UK and European markets and help create real positive change."