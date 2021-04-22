Quilter Cheviot bolsters analyst teams with new hires

Quilter Cheviot has hired AGF Investments’ Jamie Maddock as an equity analyst on its research team, and Aberdeen Standard’s Samir Shah as maternity cover on its fund research team.

Maddock will provide research on the global energy and materials sectors to the firm's 169-strong investment management team. He will report to the Quilter Cheviot's head of equity research Chris Beckett.

Prior to his time at AGF, Maddock has held research analyst roles at Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Brewin Dolphin. He also has a PhD in applied geophysics.

The firm has also hired analyst Samir Shah from Aberdeen Standard as a maternity cover on the fund research team. Shah, who will report to head of investment fund research Nick Wood, will analyse funds investing in US and European equities, as well as global private equity funds. She has more than 20 years of experience in financial services.

Alan McIntosh, chief investment strategist at Quilter Cheviot, said: "We are delighted to be bringing in the calibre of people such as Jamie and Samir into our 24-strong equity and fund research team.

"These teams provide crucial sector and regional intelligence across the Quilter Cheviot team and allow us to provide our clients with strong and consistent returns and real in-depth information about their investments, so we are excited to utilise Jamie and Samir's experience in developing this analysis further."

Maddock added that it is "great to be joining a company and team that is well renowned within the wealth management industry".

"I have been really impressed with Quilter Cheviot's desire to provide their investment managers with detailed analysis on global stocks, fixed income markets and third-party funds, empowering them to create well-diversified bespoke portfolios for clients during what has been a volatile market environment," he said.

"The global energy and materials sectors are at an interesting yet challenging juncture. The rise of interest in ESG concerns has made analysis on these companies even more crucial and I look forward to engaging with these businesses to understand how they will seek to better improve their processes."