Guinness AM hires Giles Kidd-May in marketing push

Guinness Asset Management has appointed Giles Kidd-May as its chief marketing officer (CMO).

Prior to joining Guinness, Kidd-May was marketing and communications director at CRUX Asset Management, which he helped launch in 2014.

He also spent five years as development director at Investment Week's publishing house Incisive Media and had worked for Jupiter Asset Management where he created the brand and developed and ran the sales and marketing function for the business.

Edward Guinness, CEO of Guinness AM, said: "We are very excited to add Giles to the team. His expertise and proven track record in building some of the most recognisable brands in our industry supports our plans to develop our business into a leading global asset management company.

"Guinness Asset Management has reached an important phase in its growth. We have critical mass in terms of assets under management and a number of top performing funds. These funds and our stable of newer, innovative strategies need to be brought to a wider range of investors and Giles will be central to that effort."

Kidd-May added: "I am thrilled to be joining a firm full of exceptional talent and a supportive, collegiate atmosphere. Guinness Asset Management have been pioneers in the fields of sustainable energy and international equities for many years with stand-out performance across a number of funds.

"Combined with Guinness' newer funds there is an opportunity to reach new channels and investors, and provide first class services to clients which should enable us to grow the business significantly from this platform."