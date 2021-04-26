Kepler Partners: Five top trusts with the fastest-narrowing discounts

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap, River & Mercantile UK Micro-Cap and the Henderson Opportunities Trust are among some of the investment companies in Kepler Partners’ portfolio of discounted opportunities that have achieved the most significant narrowing of discounts to NAV over the last quarter, according to the firm.

The portfolio, which is a selection of trusts the firm believes will supercharge investor returns as their discounts narrow, contains 11 investment trusts, six of which have seen their discounts narrow since the start of the year to the beginning of April.

"Particularly strong performance was seen from the UK trusts once more," Kepler's research team said.

"In our view, there is still more to come in terms of catch-up in the UK. Sentiment should continue to improve during the summer as the economy actually opens up and vaccines are shown to work in an open society."

The trust in the portfolio to see the most significant narrowing of its discount was Downing Strategic Micro-Cap, which traded on a 21.1% discount to NAV at the start of the year and now trades on an 11.2% discount.

The trust is still trading on the sixth-widest discount within the 24-strong IT UK Smaller Companies sector, according to data from the AIC. Between the start of the year and the beginning of April, it achieved a share price return and NAV return of 21.6% and 9.4% respectively.

Second on Kepler's list for its rapidly narrowing discount is River & Mercantile UK Micro-Cap, which resides in the same sector and is 14 out of 24 for the size of its discount.

At the start of the year, it was trading on a 15% discount to NAV which has since more than halved to 7.1%. It has also achieved the highest NAV and share price returns out of all 11 trusts in Kepler's portfolio, at 18.4% and 26.6% respectively.

"When we added RMMC to our portfolio back in February 2019 it was trading on a 13.5% discount," the team said.

"Henderson Opportunities (HOT) has also seen its discount narrow and it is now almost in single figures - in from over 15% when we added it in 2019.

"Both have seen very strong NAV returns to back up a narrowing discount as sentiment towards the UK has improved."

Fellow UK equity trust HOT is in fourth place on the list, having narrowed from 12.5% to 10% over the quarter.

It was pipped to the post for third place by private equity trust Oakley Capital Investments, which saw its discount narrow from 28.9% to 25.9% over the period in question, and has achieved respective NAV and share price returns of 0.6% and 4.6%.

The trust in fifth place for its narrowing discount of 2.3 percentage points to 10.3% was Schroder Japan Growth, which saw a share price return of 5.2% and a NAV total return of 3.3%.

"This is, we would note, the most value-exposed trust in what is typically a growth-dominated sector," Kepler's research team said.

"Both the Japan and Japanese Smaller Companies sectors have seen their discounts widen over the period, but SJG has bucked the trend.

"If the global economic picture remains more conducive to value as the developed world comes out of the pandemic, then we think this trend could continue."