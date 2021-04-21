BNP Paribas AM appoints global head of sustainability research

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has tapped Alex Bernhardt to become global head of sustainability research within its sustainability centre.

Bernhardt will be responsible for BNPP AM's sustainability research agenda and ESG scoring platform, and will manage its team of ESG analysts. He will also work with the Quantitative Research Group in developing and delivering BNPP AM's sustainability research agenda.

Bernhardt joins from Marsh McLennan, where he was director of innovations, helping clients to address systemic issues including climate resilience, the catastrophe protection gap, diversity and sustainable infrastructure financing. He was previously principal and US responsible investment leader at Mercer, helping institutional investors to manage sustainability challenges in their portfolios, particularly related to climate change.

He joined Mercer from reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter where he devised bespoke risk transfer solutions for insurance brokers.

Bernhardt will report to Jane Ambachtsheer, global head of sustainability at BNPP AM.

Ambachtsheer said:"Alex will play an important role in driving our research agenda, thought leadership and thematic fund development. His extensive experience in sustainable investment and climate risk management will bring new insights to support our investment teams in generating long term sustainable returns for our clients."