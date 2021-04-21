Man GLG promotes Houlden to co-manage Absolute Value fund

Man GLG has appointed James Houlden as co-portfolio manager of the Man GLG Absolute Value fund, reporting to lead portfolio manager Jack Barrat.

Houlden, who has spent nearly four years with Man GLG, has worked as an analyst on the fund since its June 2017 launch.

Prior to joining Man GLG, he worked within the equities team at UBS.

Man GLG Absolute Value, which has £350m in AUM, seeks to identify companies with assets or returns that are undervalued by the market in long positions, and firms that are overvalued with deteriorating returns and outlook for short positions.

The long/short fund aims to prove an absolute return in all market conditions net of fees in excess of 3-Month GBP LIBOR over one-year calendar periods.

Man GLG Absolute Value has returned 7.4% and 18.1% over one and three years respectively, according to FE fundinfo, compared to its benchmark's 0.1% and 1.7% over same periods respectively.

Barrat said since joining the strategy as an analyst Houlden "has shown himself to be an extremely talented investor with an excellent eye for alpha generation".

He added: "This promotion reflects his deep expertise and meaningful contribution to the fund, and I am excited to work with James in this new capacity as we continue to strive to deliver returns for our clients."