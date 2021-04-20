SVM Asset Management hires former Premier Miton sales manager

Edinburgh-based boutique SVM Asset Management has appointed ex-Premier Miton sales manager Kevin McFarlane as it develops its growth strategy.

In his new role as sales manager at SVM, he will work alongside head of sales and marketing Giles Robinson. The two will have responsibility for client relationships, with McFarlane focusing his efforts on clients in the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Robinson said: "This is an exciting time for SVM; we have some great performance in our funds and having someone of Kevin's calibre joining the business will allow us to raise the awareness of our funds and fund managers."

McFarlane joined Premier Miton, then Miton, in its sales team in 2017 from Schroders, where he had worked as an investment sales manager and, prior to that, had been at Standard Life.

"I relish the opportunity to work with Giles, the fund managers and marketing team, to engage with our clients, existing and new," McFarlane said.

"In a time of general consolidation for the industry, I have become increasingly aware of the power of boutiques and I believe SVM is a great example of this with some outstanding fund performance across their range."