Fidelity's Ellis and SLA's Butwell among Socio-Economic Taskforce advisory board appointees

Fidelity International's global CIO Steve Ellis, and Standard Life CEO and Standard Life Aberdeen executive leadership team member Noel Butwell are among the appointees to the advisory board of the City of London Socio-Economic Taskforce.

In November, HM Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy commissioned the City of London Corporation to lead an independent taskforce to boost socio-economic diversity in UK financial and professional services.

With a "vision… for equity of progression where high performance is valued over ‘fit' and ‘polish'", the taskforce is described as "the first of its kind".

Industry consultation will provide a roadmap on how government, regulators and sector bodies can incentivise employer action.

Other members of the taskforce's advisory committee include CEO of City Hive Bev Shah, CEO at Man Solutions Michael Turner and global head of HR at Schroders Emma Holden.

Rathbones' Crossman warns it will vote against or abstain at AGMs where trusts fail to meet diversity targets

They are joined by DWS Group's Shalin Bhagwan, head of strategy at Zurich Nigel Emson, global head of research at Willis Towers Watson Luba Nikulina, and head of HR at LGT Vestra Joanna Shackleton.