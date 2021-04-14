Andy Haldane leaves Bank of England after 30-year career to lead Royal Society for Arts

Chief economist Andy Haldane is leaving the Bank of England to become chief executive of the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA)

The regulator announced that Haldane will step down from the monetary policy committee (MPC) after its June meeting. He was with the central bank for three decades, seven of which as chief economist.

Haldane is to become chief executive of the RSA, a thinktank that operates under Royal Charter to promote ideas for boosting the economy and raising living standards across the country. He will take up his post at the RSA in September.

Paying the price of recovery: Could the Bank of England be the first to raise rates?

"The Bank is a fantastic institution and I loved my 32 years in public service there," Haldane said in a statement.

"I will miss hugely my brilliant colleagues and friends but know that, under Andrew's exceptional leadership, they will continue to serve the people of the UK with distinction.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead another great British institution, the RSA. For 250 years, it too has served society with distinction, combining the very best of public service, commercial innovation and civic participation. I am delighted to be helping write the next chapter in the RSA's illustrious history."

The BoE stated it will begin recruiting for his successor in due course. More QE to come this year? Industry reacts to £100bn expansion