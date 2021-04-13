US Solar Fund trust targets $105m secondary fundraise to target acquisitions and finance debt

USF expects to fund two major solar power projects with the proceeds of the deal

The US Solar Fund (USF) investment trust has launched a secondary fundraise in efforts to raise up to $105m over the next 12 months, with proceeds expected to reduce borrowing costs and fund two transactions targeted in its investment pipeline.

In a note to investors this morning (13 April), USF's board announced the launch of a 12-month placing programme, including an initial placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer of new ordinary shares.

New ordinary shares will be issued at $1 each, representing a discount of 4.3% to the closing mid- market share price of $1.045 as at 12 April 2021 and a premium of 3.1% to the 31 December 2020 NAV of $0.97.

Shares issued pursuant to the initial issue will be entitled to receive the interim dividend for the three months ended 31 March 2021, which the USF board expects to declare in June for payment the following month.

The latest time and date for applications under the offer for subscription and the intermediaries offer is 1pm on 5 May.

The board highlighted two transactions that it expects the proceeds of the issue to fund, with about $83m earmarked for the refinancing of the 177MWdc Heelstone Portfolio for the company, thereby "reducing the cost and quantum of gearing".

Meanwhile, roughly $22m will be used for the acquisition of a further 25% interest in Mount Signal 2, a 200MWdc operating solar plant located in the Imperial Valley of Southern California, bringing USF's total ownership of the asset to 50%.

The board added that the funds raised would benefit USF by "reducing gearing, enhancing dividend coverage, being NAV accretive and increasing the size and diversification of the portfolio and the Company".

USF has now fully invested the $200m raised in its April 2019 IPO, with all 42 investee sites operational and generating revenue.

The trust's dividend yield is currently at 5.3%, according to the Association of Investment Companies, with USF targeting 5.5%, payable in July 2021.

USF is also expecting to benefit from US President Joe Biden's $2trn 'Build Back Better' announcements.

The board explained: "The outlook for the US solar market has strengthened further and the Biden administration's commitment to clean energy provides a supportive policy outlook for renewable energy and an accelerating energy transition in the US.

"President Biden has released an outline of the 'Build Back Better' plan that includes a $2trn investment towards deploying decarbonisation technologies within the economy, targeting a carbon-free power sector by 2035."

Chair of USF Gill Nott said: "US Solar Fund has now delivered on our IPO objectives. As we step up to our target 5.5% dividend, we are today asking investors for funds to reduce borrowing costs by refinancing existing debt, and build on our existing stake in California's Mount Signal 2 solar plant.

"With a President deeply committed to fiscal policy backing climate change pledges, the US is now on a clear path to a fully carbon-free transition within 14 years. Delivering on bold and welcome plans in this short time means an urgent need to develop further utility scale solar.

"The US remains one of the world's most attractive investment markets for solar power production, with well-established policy frameworks and long-term power purchase agreements. These provide power price certainty for our investment grade corporate offtakers, and reliable cashflows for our investors."