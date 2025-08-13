Optimism for China grows despite ongoing trade frictions

Japan remains favourite

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Fund managers have continued to show love to Asia Pacific, especially China, despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty between Eastern countries and the US.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

UK economic growth falls to 0.3% in Q2 with 'little sign of improvement'

Record Maven Renovar VCT shareholder turnout denies requisitioners' requests

More on Global

China and Singapore lead cross border IPO activity in record H1
Emerging markets

China and Singapore lead cross border IPO activity in record H1

EY research

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 18 July 2025 • 2 min read
European equities outshine US stocks in H1 as rotation continues
Global

European equities outshine US stocks in H1 as rotation continues

'Sustained rotation' away from US stocks

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 26 June 2025 • 1 min read
NATO summit sends defence stocks up as states expected to diverge on 5% military spending target
Global

NATO summit sends defence stocks up as states expected to diverge on 5% military spending target

Target path 'gradual and uneven'

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 26 June 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot