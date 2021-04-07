EQ Investors hires Rathbones' Hardy as business development manager

EQ Investors has appointed Matt Hardy as business development manager to work with the firm's discretionary fund management team in efforts to maximise opportunities in the sustainable investing space.

In his new role, Hardy will be responsible for growing partnerships with advisory firms and increasing EQ's presence across the UK.

Hardy previously worked at Rathbones, promoting their funds and discretionary services to IFAs and intermediaries.

Sophie Kennedy, joint-CEO at EQ said: "Matt is a driven professional and has demonstrated history of success in our industry that will make him a valuable member of our team.

"Matt's connections gathered over his years working with IFAs will complement the extensive portfolio of clients and contacts already engaged with EQ. We have an ambitious growth strategy and we are building a strong team to deliver this."

EQ offer two sustainable solutions for advisers: Positive Impact (active) and Future Leaders (passive). Both are diversified, multi-asset portfolios with a range of risk profiles available across 15 platforms.