Nomura and Credit Suisse warn of losses amid hedge fund fire sale

Nomura and Credit Suisse have warned investors that they may be subject to "significant" losses as a result of a margin call default suffered by a US-based hedge fund last week.

The banks said in separate market updates on Monday (29 March) that the cost of unwinding positions is set to have a material impact on their respective upcoming quarterly results.

It follows a wave of selling pressure on Friday (26 March) after ex-Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang's family office was forced to liquidate positions, with US media stocks and some Chinese shares taking the heaviest hit.

Nomura told investors this morning that "an event occurred that could subject one of its US subsidiaries to a significant loss arising from transactions with a US client".

While the firm is still calculating the extent of the possible loss and its impact on its consolidated financial results, Nomura estimated that claim against this client is "approximately" $2bn.

"This estimate is subject to change depending on unwinding of the transactions and fluctuations in market prices," it added.

"Nomura will continue to take the appropriate steps to address this issue and make a further disclosure once the impact of the potential loss has been determined."

The firm also noted that it maintained a consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of "over 17%", as of the end of 2020, which is "substantially higher than the minimum regulatory requirement".

"Accordingly, there will be no issues related to the operations or financial soundness of Nomura Holdings or its US subsidiary," it added.

Separately, Credit Suisse told investors that the failure of a US hedge fund to meet margin commitments means the Swiss lender "and a number of other banks" are "in the process of exiting these positions".

"While at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results, notwithstanding the positive trends announced in our trading statement earlier this month," it said.

"We intend to provide an update on this matter in due course."

In the wake of the statements, Credit Suisse and Nomura have seen share price falls of 13.2% and 16.3% respectively at time of writing.