US inflation remains steady as tariffs shrugged off

Core inflation at 3.1%

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The US’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.2% to hit 2.7% today (12 August), according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Investor confidence sinks worldwide as economic concerns prevail

Reform needed as UK fiscal situation turns 'unsustainable'

More on Markets

Investor confidence sinks worldwide as economic concerns prevail
Markets

Investor confidence sinks worldwide as economic concerns prevail

Double-digit drops in UK, Europe and Japan

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 12 August 2025 • 1 min read
US inflation remains steady as tariffs shrugged off
Markets

US inflation remains steady as tariffs shrugged off

Core inflation at 3.1%

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 12 August 2025 • 1 min read
AIM still has a place in the market ecosystem despite more companies exiting UK and lacklustre IPOs
Markets

AIM still has a place in the market ecosystem despite more companies exiting UK and lacklustre IPOs

Mobile Tornado to delist

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 August 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot