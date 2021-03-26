Sarasin & Partners expands in the Midlands with new hire

Sarasin & Partners has hired Matthew Carter as regional business development manager responsible for the Midlands area as the firm expands its wholesale business footprint.

Carter joins from Garraway Capital Management, where he was a business development manager. Prior to this he worked at UBS Asset Management as an associate director in the UK wholesale business.

Christopher Cade, head of UK sales at Sarasin & Partners, said: "As we continue to build out our proposition in the UK retail market we want to attract high quality sales professionals of which Matt is one.

A holder of the IMC and the certificate of ESG Investing, Matt will be a great addition to the team and I know that Advisers will find him engaging, knowledgeable and hard working."

Sarasin & Partners said this new hire strengthens the asset manager's retail distribution capability and shows the group's "long-term commitment" to working with the UK adviser market.

Commenting on his appointment, Carter said: "I am excited by the opportunity to contribute to the growing presence of Sarasin & Partners in the UK Retail sector by taking its products and services to this important area.

"The group's strong focus on ESG, which is fully integrated into their thematic products, will particularly resonate with IFAs especially given Sarasin's long heritage in responsible investment.

Sarasin & Partners has £17bn of AUM invested on behalf of IFAs, charities, private clients and institutions.