Vanguard expands ESG ETF range with new global equity fund launch

Vanguard has expanded its ESG range of ETFs with the launch of a global equity fund, which will invest across the market cap spectrum.

The Vanguard ESG Global All Cap UCITS ETF, which will be available for an OCF of 0.24%, tracks the FTSE Global All Cap Choice index, and is designed to provide broad diversification while incorporating screening based on ESG criteria.

Its index applies criteria to exclude companies involved in weapons, non-renewable energy, vice products and companies involved with controversies related to the UN Global Compact Principles.

Managed by Vanguard's equity index group, the launch of the Vanguard ESG Global All Cap UCITS ETF brings the firm's ESG range to a total of six equity products, covering emerging and developed markets, global equities and European equities.

Head of ESG strategy for the UK and Europe Fong Yee Chan said: "Our clients have a range of environmental and social concerns. Many want to put their money to work in a way that enables them to mitigate certain ESG-related risks, aligns with their values, and meets their investment goals.

"That is why we are committed to ensuring that our expansive and nuanced approach to ESG is reflected in our product offering and throughout our investment processes, while balancing the potential for delivering long-term value to our investors."