Budget leaks branded 'disappointing' as tax-free cash cut rumour resurfaces

Calls to ‘ignore’ Budget speculation

Isabel Baxter
clock • 4 min read

Speculation that chancellor Rachel Reeves could look to alter the pension tax-free cash lump sum limit has emerged again ahead of the Autumn Budget, but the key message from industry stakeholders is to remain cautious in the face of leaks and rumours.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

Jonathan Sorrell officially succeeds Paul Stockton as Rathbones Group CEO

Royal London sees net inflows hit £4.1bn following SJP multi-asset mandate

More on UK

Budget leaks branded 'disappointing' as tax-free cash cut rumour resurfaces
UK

Budget leaks branded 'disappointing' as tax-free cash cut rumour resurfaces

Calls to ‘ignore’ Budget speculation

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 22 August 2025 • 4 min read
UK borrowing hits £60bn since April 2025 despite significant drop in July
UK

UK borrowing hits £60bn since April 2025 despite significant drop in July

£1.1bn borrowed in July

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 21 August 2025 • 2 min read
UK inflation rises to 3.8% in July and poses further challenges to BoE
UK

UK inflation rises to 3.8% in July and poses further challenges to BoE

Core CPI also up to 3.8%

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 20 August 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot