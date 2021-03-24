Kingswood removes VAT from discretionary MPS range

Clients will be charged only the management fee for the MPS

Wealth manager Kingswood will no longer charge VAT on its managed portfolio service (MPS) from 1 April.

The firm said the change, when it comes in, will apply to its six discretionary model portfolios - Defensive, Cautious, Balanced, Growth, Income and Adventurous.

From April this year, clients will be charged only the management fee for the MPS.

Sanlam UK to stop charging VAT on discretionary MPS

Charlotte Cook, investment manager at Kingswood, said: "The decision was made in line with our core value of providing the best possible transparent service to our clients.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our services and by removing VAT from our MPS, we are offering excellent value at a competitive price. We pride ourselves in the way we invest on behalf of clients."

A number of firms have recently announced their decision to remove VAT from model portfolios, including Sanlam UK, AJ Bell, 7IM, Brooks Macdonald and Copia Capital, following HMRC's indication that it is not required.