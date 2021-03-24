Brown Advisory hires trio to lead new global sustainable fixed income team

Brown Advisory has hired Chris Diaz, Ryan Myerberg and Colby Stilson to lead the firm's new global sustainable fixed income team, reuniting a trio that had previously worked together building Janus Capital's global fixed income business.

The firm said the appointments "reinforce" Brown Advisory's commitment to sustainable investing and address increasing client demand for global fixed income solutions that employ integrated ESG analysis as part of a robust sustainable investment process.

Joining Brown Advisory as portfolio managers are Diaz, former co-head of global bonds at Janus Henderson; Myerberg, most recently head of absolute return fixed income at Amundi; and Stilson, who was a managing partner at the TIFIN Group.

The trio each have an average 21 years of industry experience and had previously worked together to build Janus Capital's global fixed income business.

Brown Advisory wins Jupiter US Smaller Companies mandate

They will now reunite at Brown Advisory to lead its global sustainable fixed income team, complementing the firm's US fixed income capabilities.

The new portfolio managers will leverage Brown Advisory's ten years' expertise and broad capabilities in sustainable investing, according to the firm, and will work closely with the firm's existing US-focused sustainable fixed income team.

Logie Fitzwilliams, head of international business and global head of sales at Brown Advisory, said: "We are delighted that we could bring this team back together to join us at Brown Advisory. The trio will bring a new global sustainable fixed income strategy to market later this year, combining many of Brown Advisory's established fundamental and sustainable research methods, with their own extensive expertise."

Myerberg commented: "Chris, Colby, and I are thrilled to be joining Brown Advisory. We are excited to be working together again at an investment organisation where we feel our values and aspirations are aligned.

"We believe Brown Advisory's employee-ownership structure and significant existing expertise in sustainable investing, that is embedded in the firm's DNA, will allow us to develop global, long-term, client-focused solutions with a meaningful and differentiated ESG lens."

Brown Advisory to launch US value UCITS fund

Amy Hauter, portfolio manager and head of US sustainable fixed income at Brown Advisory, said: "We believe that we can play a valuable role in helping our clients align their long-term investment goals with their values, and that sustainable investing principles are well-suited for fixed income investing from both a performance and impact perspective."

Brown Advisory is committed to sustainable investing and managed more than $16bn in client assets under various sustainable investment mandates for individuals, families and institutions, as of 31 December 2020.