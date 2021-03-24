Kingswood-backed SPAC in exclusive talks to buy Lombard - reports

Kingswood Acquisition Corp, a SPAC backed by directors of UK wealth firm Kingswood Group﻿, is in exclusive talks to buy Lombard, one of the UK's biggest wealth management groups, according to reports.

The blank-cheque company, which listed in New York late last year, has signed a letter of intent to acquire Lombard in recent days, Sky News is reporting.

If the deal is successful, it will be one of the first takeovers of a British-based financial services business by a New York-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The deal could value Lombard, which has been owned by Blackstone since 2014, at around €700m, according to analysts. Lombard had more than €47bn in assets under administration last June.

SPACs or blank cheque companies are shell companies that raise money through an initial public offering, with the money being used to fund an acquisition of a private company.

If a deal is struck, the SPAC takes its target public by absorbing it and its investors take a slice of the new company; if no deal is done, the fund is liquidated and investors get their money back.

Under the recommendations of the review led by Lord Hill, former EU financial services commissioner, the listing rules for SPACs have been liberalised, whose flotations in New York have surged over the past year, with 248 listing in 2020, almost as many as the entire previous decade.