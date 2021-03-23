Victory Hill Capital Group hires Norman Huber to investment team

Victory Hill Capital Group has expanded its investment team with the appointment of Norman Huber as associate vice president.

In his new role, Huber will work closely with co-chief investment officers Richard Lum and Eduardo Monteiro in London across all aspects of due diligence and investment management.

Victory Hill Capital Group was launched in 2020 to target direct investments in global energy infrastructure that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Huber joined the group this month from Zarou, Blackstone's fully-owned energy and infrastructure platform, which develops, constructs and acquires assets across both the MENA region and South Asia.

Prior to that, he was a senior infrastructure and financing executive at US and Mexico backed development finance institution the North American Development Bank.

Anthony Catachanas, chief executive of Victory Hill Capital Group, said: "We are expanding rapidly and working across a number of different projects so it is wonderful to be able to welcome another experienced professional to the team.

"Norman's expertise in energy and infrastructure will provide invaluable support as we begin deploying capital to some of the exciting projects we have been assessing over recent months, all of which will help in our ambition to play an integral role in accelerating the global transition to a more sustainable energy system."