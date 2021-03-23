BlackRock launches investigation in response to discrimination complaints

BlackRock has hired a law firm to conduct a review in response to a former employee's claims that she faced racial and sexual discrimination while working at the $8.7trn fund giant.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a staff wide memo seen by Investment Week that the company is retaining the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to conduct a review, following the complaints and other incidents that have come to light in recent weeks.

"Like you, I have been deeply disturbed by the series of recent reports related to employee misconduct at BlackRock. Incidents we've read about today and in recent weeks vary widely, but what they all have in common is that they should not happen at BlackRock," Fink wrote.

He said: "These articles have left questions about incidents in the past and how they were handled."

The investigation comes after the Financial Times and other publications detailed allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment at the firm.

Essma Bengabsia was hired at BlackRock in 2018 as an analyst at the age of 23, having graduated from NYU Stern School of Business. She was one of the first hijab-wearing women to work on the trading floors of the world's largest asset manager, sitting steps away from CEO Larry Fink.

However, the dream of breaking ceilings quickly turned into a nightmare as Bengabsia described being sexually harassed and discriminated against as an Arab-American Muslim woman, including being taunted for not wearing a Christmas holiday sweater.

She detailed her work experiences in an online post last month.

"One managing director mimicked and mocked how I said 'Assalamu Alaikum' after he overheard a phone conversation I had with my parents. One colleague explained to other colleagues how 'they stone people in the Middle East' because 'there are no governments there'. An older male colleague often leered at me, making my skin crawl," she wrote.

In another instance, Bengabsia said she was called a "grinch" for not wearing a Christmas sweater. "A senior investor on the floor berated me in front of our colleagues for not participating, even after I explained to him my background: I am Muslim, Christmas is not a holiday celebrated in Islam, and therefore I do not even own a holiday sweater."

She recalled another 11 October 2018 incident where she feels she was sexually harrased by a colleague.

Bengabsia also wrote that she was also accused of slacking off because she took short breaks to pray by a colleague who "often greeted me with statements like 'you're such a mess,' and 'I hope you fail'".

The discrimination mounted in her workplace and Bengabsia proceeded to file a report with human resources where she provided a detailed spreadsheet of each incident with information regarding the dates, times and witnesses, acccording to the blog.

In response, she said human resources sent an individual to investigate the matter and ensure the expansion of diversity training in Bengabsia's division. The investigation's conclusions shocked her.

"They 'could not find evidence to corroborate my claims' on sexual harassment," she said. "My mouth dropped. I gave him exact dates, times, names of almost a dozen witnesses… and I saw cameras on every part of the trading floor I worked on. 'No evidence' was HR's response.'"

After quitting BlackRock, Benegabsia launched a petition calling upon the firm to hire an independent firm to address the harassment reports in the workplace and tackle racism. It surpassed its initial goal of 10,000 signatures.

She also joined a former colleague to send an open letter to Fink, calling on him to "take definitive action".