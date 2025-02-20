Chief financial officer of Evenlode Investment Amanda Sullivan has died after battling with cancer.
Sullivan died earlier this month following several months of treatment for her illness. She worked in the top financial position at Evenlode since she joined in 2017 from Wise Investments, where she held the same role. A combined tenure which spanned over 20 years, this was celebrated at Evenlode's annual general meeting back in December 2024. In a statement from Evenlode's co-founder and long-time colleague of Sullivan's, Hugh Yarrow, he shared his condolences at his friend's passing. "It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague Amanda Sullivan,"...
