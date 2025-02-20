Evenlode Investment CFO Amanda Sullivan dies

Previously CFO of Wise Investments

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Chief financial officer of Evenlode Investment Amanda Sullivan has died after battling with cancer.

Sullivan died earlier this month following several months of treatment for her illness. She worked in the top financial position at Evenlode since she joined in 2017 from Wise Investments, where she held the same role. A combined tenure which spanned over 20 years, this was celebrated at Evenlode's annual general meeting back in December 2024. In a statement from Evenlode's co-founder and long-time colleague of Sullivan's, Hugh Yarrow, he shared his condolences at his friend's passing. "It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague Amanda Sullivan,"...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Fundsmith Equity among 2024's biggest outflow victims

Expectations for European defence spend surge as US-Russia 'peace' talks for Ukraine begin

More on Industry

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase
Industry

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

Increases Liontrust's AUM to £42.3bn

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 07 December 2021 • 3 min read
R&M share price rockets 13% as Premier Miton and AssetCo eye up deals
Industry

R&M share price rockets 13% as Premier Miton and AssetCo eye up deals

R&M already selling one division to shareholders

Jenny Turton
clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies
Industry

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

Formed his IFA business in 1975

Tom Ellis
Tom Ellis
clock 17 September 2021 • 3 min read
Trustpilot