R&M share price rockets 13% as Premier Miton and AssetCo eye up deals

Premier Miton suggested the merger after R&M confirmed it was selling one of its two divisions to shareholders for £230m.

Since the London Stock Exchange opened this morning, the firm's share price has risen by 12.9%, while Premier Miton's share price has dipped by 0.7%.

The third party involved in a potential deal, AssetCo, has released a statement confirming it has submitted a "non-binding securities exchange proposal" for the firm. It said any deal would be conditional on R&M completing the sale of its solutions business.

AssetCo appoints Campbell Fleming as CEO

The AssetCo statement said: "The AssetCo directors believe that RMG Asset Management and AssetCo are highly complementary and that a combination of AssetCo and RMG Asset Management would create significant value for the combined group's clients, portfolio managers, employees and shareholders."

The AssetCo directors also believe that there is material value in leveraging other elements of the AssetCo business and strategy to increase the value of RMG Asset Management and widen investor appeal.

"While negotiations between RMG and AssetCo regarding the structure of a potential deal are continuing, the indicative non-binding proposal to the Board of RMG may lead to a requirement for a reverse takeover pursuant to Rule 14 of the AIM Rules.

"There can be no certainty that the possible offer or any offer will ultimately be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer."

In its latest results to the end of September 2021, Premier Miton's AUM had jumped 31% to reach £13.9bn, with net inflows hitting £830m for the financial year.

Prior to the announcement, Peel Hunt had listed Premier Miton as a 'buy', based on" improving flows and a change in the focus of the organisation towards growth", following the successful completion of its own merger.

Premier Miton 'returns to inflows' as operational integration completes

"A further significant transaction would necessarily change the investment case and we need to see details of any offer together with its financial impact before assessing its attractions," it stated.

"In principle, however, as we have argued previously, we believe that within the context of a consolidating industry Premier Miton needs to scale up to achieve its financial potential and we retain our positive view in advance of further information."

It added that a possible competitive auction following AssetCo's interest could deter R&M from being sold at a cheap price. "AssetCo is keen to scale up, has an existing platform (through its Saracen business) and might be able to part fund any deal in cash. Premier Miton is likely to be able to extract larger cost synergies from any deal," Peel Hunt's research team said.