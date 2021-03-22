Goldman Sachs AM appoints head of EMEA retail business

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has appointed Hilary Lopez as head of its EMEA retail business, effective June.

Reporting to chief executive of GSAM International Fadi Abuali, Lopez will work closely with client coverage teams to expand the franchise to key retail markets across the region, along with advancing the firm's ESG offering.

GSAM retail head Phillips to retire

Lopez brings more than 20 years' experience in the industry, most recently as head of intermediary distribution for Europe and Latin America at BNY Mellon Investment Management.

She has also held roles with Insight Investment, BlackRock and Lloyds Bank.

Abuali said: "Hilary brings a wealth of experience that will be of great benefit to clients as we continue to expand our retail business in EMEA and enhance our ESG offering."

Sasha Evers has taken on the role of head of European retail distribution at BNY Mellon Investment Management following Lopez's departure. He was formerly head of Iberia and Latin America distribution.