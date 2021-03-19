Baillie Gifford partner James Anderson to leave firm next year

James Anderson, co-manager of the £16.5bn Scottish Mortgage investment trust and partner at Baillie Gifford, will be stepping back from the firm in April next year.

Anderson, who joined Baillie Gifford in 1983 and became partner four years later, will hand over management duties of Scottish Mortgage to Tom Slater, who has been co-manager on the vehicle since 2015.

Slater will be joined by Lawrence Burns, an investment manager on the firm's international growth research team, as deputy manager with immediate effect.

Burns, who joined Baillie Gifford in 2009, is also co-manager of Baillie Gifford's International Concentrated Growth Strategy.

Andrew Telfer, joint senior partner of Baillie Gifford, said Anderson has been "central to the strategic leadership and growth of Baillie Gifford" over his tenure.

"He has encouraged us to be ambitious as a firm and has instilled a long term, global and index-agnostic approach to our investing," he said.

"And, most importantly, James has achieved remarkable investment returns for our clients. We are giving our clients a year's notice that he is leaving the firm.

"Our transition process is tried and tested over generations, and we have developed talented successors in each of James's teams in recent years."

Anderson added he has "huge admiration" for Slater and Burns.

"They are both thoughtful, dedicated and ambitious investors with a willingness to learn and an outstanding ability to partner with great companies," he said. "I couldn't be happier than to have them as my successors."

'Outstanding contribution' to the trust

Since Anderson took to the helm of Scottish Mortgage in 2000, the trust has returned 1,696.8%, according to data from FE fundinfo, more than quadrupling respective gains from its average peer in the IA Global sector and its FTSE All World benchmark of 389.3% and 345.7%.

Fiona McBain, chair of Scottish Mortgage, said Anderson's approach of identifying and holding "transformational growth companies has helped drive economic progress and delivered exceptional returns for shareholders".

"James has also pioneered our investments in private companies, one of the trust's most important strategic initiatives to date," she continued.

"James and Tom constantly seek to observe, learn and improve. This has resulted in an investment philosophy that will continue to evolve. I and my fellow directors look forward to working with James, Tom and Lawrence over the coming year, and with Tom and Lawrence after that."

On 29 April, Anderson will be nominated to stand as non-executive chair of Swedish investment firm Kinnevik AB - a company that is currently held in clients' portfolios. If appointed, he will refrain from partaking in any investment discussions and decisions while he remains a Baillie Gifford partner, according to the firm.