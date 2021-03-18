Royal London Asset Management names Hans Georgeson as new CEO

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) has appointed Hans Georgeson as its new CEO, taking over from Andrew Carter who will retire at the end of June after more than 20 years at the firm.

Georgeson joins RLAM from AXA Group where he spent ten years as CEO of Architas Asset Management, overseeing its growth from a start-up UK business to a 300-person investment company, responsible for over £40bn of assets across 12 countries in Europe and Asia.

Prior to this Georgeson held a number of senior executive roles at Barclays Wealth, where he was responsible for its UK and European retail investment business. He was previously an executive director at Gerrard Investment Management, and ran a retail trading business earlier in his career.

RLAM strengthens global credit team

Barry O'Dwyer, group chief executive officer of Royal London, said: "With a proven track record of growing financial services businesses, we believe Hans' experience and entrepreneurial insight will be hugely valuable in helping RLAM expand its capabilities for the benefit of investors and in meeting our ambitious long-term commercial objectives.

"His appointment builds on the 20-year period of exceptional growth that RLAM has experienced under Andrew Carter's stewardship, which has seen the company develop a compelling investment proposition to meet the requirements of institutional, wholesale and retail investors."

With over 25 years' financial services experience, Georgeson initially trained as an equity analyst at BZW Investment Management and Merrill Lynch, focusing on Scandinavia, and the brewing, tobacco and leisure sectors.

RLAM appoints head of property from CBRE

Georgeson commented: "RLAM's track record of delivering strong investment outperformance, coupled with a culture that puts the needs of clients at the very heart of its business, has led RLAM to become a leading player within the UK asset management sector.

"I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build on the success that the business has experienced to date and to continuing to deliver the very best products and services to our investors."

His appointment as CEO of RLAM is subject to FCA approval.