Quilter Investors hires multi-asset ESG fund analyst

Quilter Investors has hired Marcus Cave as an ESG fund research analyst, responsible for the analysis of collective investments for inclusion within multi-asset portfolios with a specific emphasis on the ESG characteristics of funds.

Reporting to portfolio manager Stuart Clark, Cave will also carry out specific ESG research projects and develop investment ideas for implementation within the portfolios.

Cave joins from PwC, where he worked within its ESG and investment management consulting team, and provided investors with analysis of fund groups' ESG integration as well as developing an ESG fund benchmarking service aimed at identifying relative risk exposures.

The hire follows that of Eimear Toomey as head of responsible investment in April 2020, as Quilter Investors looks to build out its ESG credentials.

Clark said Cave joins "at a time when responsible investment is becoming increasingly vital to the way the industry operates", and his experience in fund research and understanding of ESG integration "stands us in good stead to further integrate these processes into our investment process".

"Responsible investment is no longer a nice to have for asset managers," he added.

"It must be at the forefront of their investment proposition and we are excited by recent developments within the Quilter Investors team and what the future holds for us in this space."

Cave said: "The environmental crisis and the Covid pandemic have helped thrust responsible investment into the spotlight, so it is great to see asset managers taking things seriously.

"I have been really impressed by Quilter's commitment and desire to integrate ESG considerations into its investment process and can't wait to work closely with the team to identify where we can do even more to the benefit of clients and the planet."