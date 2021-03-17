Rathbone Greenbank Investments names collectives analyst

Rathbone Greenbank Investments has appointed Saleem Shivji as a collectives analyst in its research team.

Shivji began his career in fund research at RBS in Bristol, before leading the European investment research department at Citywire in Munich. He was most recently a senior ESG advisor at the Swiss data science firm RepRisk.

He will report to John David, head of Rathbone Greenbank Investments.

Rathbone Greenbank Investments makes two new hires

Shivji graduated in Economics & Management from the University of Oxford, and has postgraduate qualifications from the Universities of Cambridge and Bristol. He holds the CFA UK Diploma in ESG Investment Management.

John David, head of Rathbone Greenbank Investments, said: "Saleem is a welcome new addition to our team, bringing with him many years' experience in fund assessment and ESG analysis.

"He joins Greenbank at a pivotal time for the business as we further enhance and expand our services to meet the needs of the growing number of clients wishing to invest with impact."

Rathbone Greenbank Investments is Rathbone Investment Management's ethical, sustainable and impact discretionary management arm.