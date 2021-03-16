International Biotechnology Trust's Janson to step down as manager

Carl Harald Janson has decided to step back from his role as International Biotechnology Trust's lead investment manager but will remain as a senior adviser to SV Health Investors.

Lead responsibility for portfolio management will be handed to Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski, following a handover period with Janson, who led the trust for seven years.

Kate Bingham will remain the Investment Manager of the Company's unquoted portfolio.

Jim Horsburgh, chair, said: "We thank Carl Harald for the pivotal role he has played over the past seven years leading International Biotechnology Trust to an all-time high in NAV terms in 2020, and wish him well for the future. Ailsa and Marek are extremely capable and long-standing core members of our investment team and we are confident that they will continue to deliver strong returns to shareholders."

Craig and Poszepczynski have worked alongside Janson in the investment management team of the trust, and both have experience in the biotechnology and healthcare industry and are scientifically trained.

Craig has been an investment manager at SV Health Investors for 15 years, having previously worked as a healthcare research analyst. Poszepczynski joined SV Health Investors in 2014 as an investment manager, having previously worked for a decade in business development within the biotech industry, structuring and creating M&A transactions and IPOs as well as founding and managing several biotech companies.