Inflation concerns overtake Covid-19 as top tail risk for fund managers

Higher inflation in the next 12 months is expected by 93% of fund managers

The coronavirus pandemic is no longer the biggest tail risk in the eyes of fund managers, with the potential for an inflationary spike leading concerns in the latest fund manager survey from Bank of America (BofA).

BofA's March survey shows that for the first time since February 2020 the pandemic is not managers' number one tail risk concern, having been surpassed by inflation and taper tantrums, which were identified as the biggest risk by 37% and 35% of respondents respectively.

Bank of America: Inflation undershoots likely to continue

Higher inflation in the next 12 months is expected by 93% of fund managers, representing a 7% month-on-month increase to an all-time high.

However, fund manager sentiment was found to be "unambiguously bullish", with 91% of respondents expecting a stronger economy, representing the "best economic outlook ever" for the survey.

A V-shaped recovery is expected by 48% of managers, up from just 10% in May last year, while a record 89% are expecting global profits to improve over the next 12 months.

The proportion of fund managers expecting a steeper yield curve peaked in February and is down 16% month-on-month to 66%, driven by a larger number of investors expecting higher short term rates.

Tech trimmed and value bolstered

From a portfolio perspective, asset allocators cut their tech exposure to a net overweight of 8%. This represents the lowest overweight since January 2009, with November 2008 the last time investors were underweight the sector.

‘Long tech' is still deemed the most crowded trade by 34% of fund managers, but is down significantly from 80% of investors in September last year.

A record 52% of managers also now think value will outperform growth in the next 12 months.

Inflation will pass BoE's 2% target once lockdown restrictions ease, analysts warn

Elsewhere, investors piled into cyclicals after they bought the "safety of growth" in February, according to BofA, with "high exposure" to commodities, industrials, banks, discretionary, and emerging markets relative to the past ten years.

BofA described this as "a drastic 180 from a year ago", when investors were heavily invested in defensives like cash, healthcare, staples and utilities.