Tony Yarrow to retire from Wise Funds following a multi-decade legacy of successful investing

Tony Yarrow, founder of Wise Funds and one of the UK's longest-serving fund managers, has announced his retirement at the end of June, just a couple of months short of his 70th birthday.

Yarrow will stay on as a trustee of the employee-owned company and remains an investor in both Wise Multi-Asset Growth and Wise Multi-Asset Income funds.

His career as an adviser and investor spans almost four decades of value-oriented investing.

He started his career as a financial adviser in 1984 and began managing funds in 1988. He has been managing investment funds continuously since then.

He founded Wise Investments in 1992 to help people manage their investments and then in 2004, he launched the first of the two multi-asset funds managed through its sister company, Wise Funds.

Co-portfolio manager and CEO of Wise Funds Vincent Ropers said: "Tony Yarrow will leave a legacy as one of the great multi-asset investors in the UK. During his long tenure on both Wise Multi-Asset Income and Wise Multi-Asset Growth funds, he has demonstrated the true value of long-term active management.

"For nearly four decades of investing he has passed through multiple global economic crises, while still managing to outperform relative benchmarks and delivering consistent long-term returns to clients.

"Both Philip [Matthews] and I have been privileged to work alongside Tony and learn from him over the past few years.

"Although we will both miss working with him on a day-to-day basis, we look forward to continuing to work with him as a trustee.

"His succession has long been planned and we are confident we are in a strong position to build on the track record of delivering strong risk-adjusted returns to clients."

Yarrow's co-portfolio managers at Wise Funds, Ropers and Matthews, will continue to co-manage both funds, as they have since joining in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Yarrow said: "We have been working on a succession plan for the last five years, with the appointment of first Vincent and then Philip, both of whom, as well as becoming fully conversant with our process have improved it with the knowledge and ideas they have brought to the team.

"I am lucky to be able to leave the funds I launched in 2004 (Growth) and 2005 (Income) in the hands of two such talented and experienced managers.

"Many different market conditions have come and gone in the years since 1984, but somehow, whatever changes, the financial markets always manage to remain inefficient. What changes is the form that inefficiency takes.

"More than ever before, investors need to be able to rely on excellent active managers who combine a rational, patient approach to investment with the tactical ability to see and take advantage of opportunities as they arise in the market, and with the courage to identify herd behaviour and avoid it. Vincent and Philip are two such managers and I wish them, and all our investors, every success for the future."

Since launch, both funds have consistently outperformed the relative benchmarks and peer groups. £10,000 invested at launch would be worth c£41,000 in the Growth fund and c£25,000 in the Income fund on a total return basis.