Ninety One merges energy vehicles and plans raft of sustainability launches

Ninety One Asset Management has merged the £53.3m Global Energy and £44.8m Enhanced Natural Resources funds into the Ninety One Global Environment fund in response to “a shift in investor appetite” resulting in the shrinking size of the two OEICs.

Following shareholder approval this month the portfolios were merged into a single £932m AUM Global Environment vehicle, Investment Week can reveal, with Ninety One planning a flourish of new sustainability-led launches across key asset classes.

Managed by Deirdre Cooper and Graeme Baker, the Global Environment fund invests in a high conviction portfolio of companies with quantifiable carbon avoided that contribute to sustainable decarbonisation.

Launched in 2019, the fund has returned 51.7% over one year to 11 March, according to FE fundinfo, beating the IA Global sector peer average of 33.3% over the same period.

Explaining its reason for the changes, Ninety One pointed to "diminishing demand for specialist strategies across various energy and natural resources sectors", but insisted transferred and existing investor in Ninety One Global Environment would see little change in their portfolio exposure.

"Prior to the consolidation of these two smaller funds, both have benefitted from a progressive allocation to companies exposed to decarbonisation," it explained. "The opportunities presented by the Global Environment fund will therefore not be new for a lot of existing investors."

Managers of the Global Energy and Enhanced Natural Resources funds Tom Nelson wand George Cheveley will remain "critical" members of the business and will continue to manage the Global Natural Resources and Global Gold strategies respectively, according to managing director, UK client group Nigel Smith.

Smith said: "Our focus in these moments is to serve the interests of investors. We are confident that combining these two smaller portfolios…is a positive outcome for these investors.

"Our Global Environment fund offers investors the potential to really benefit from the multi-year structural tailwinds behind the world's transition to a lower carbon global economy and it is attracting widespread investor interest."

He added that Ninety One has been "focused for a number of years on the investment opportunity presented by the transition to a low-carbon global economy and the attractive growth prospects for companies set to benefit from the world's multi-year process of decarbonisation".

"As a firm, we will continue to invest in oil & gas companies and we will engage with them, both independently and alongside other IIGCC members, to help them focus on being on the right side of the energy transition," Smith said.

Impending launches

Speaking to Investment Week, Smith outlined the firm's upcoming product development plans, which have "sustainability with substance" at their heart.

He highlighted potential "innovative solutions in the in the multi-asset space", as well as within credit markets, with Ninety One looking to "selectively add to our stable of sustainability strategies and portfolio managers".

"We will want to be selective," Smith explained. "We are starting to see the market reasonably well supplied with global equity products, for example.

"So if we did bring something to market in that space, we would want to be absolutely certain that it was differentiated and something which can add value to client portfolios.

"If you look at the multi-asset space that is an area where we would be confident that we can bring a product to market in a way that fully integrates sustainability across all asset classes, which is not something that has been achieved on quite such a broad spectrum yet.

"We can absolutely expect to see the market beginning to be supplied with more regional sustainability offerings, as opposed to just global offerings. That is an almost inevitable development that we will see."