Seilern IM hires ex-Jupiter veteran Louis Wood

Louis Wood was hired to power up the wholesale distribution of the Seilern funds in the UK

Seilern Investment Management has hired ex-Jupiter veteran Louis Wood as head of UK wholesale distribution.

Wood has a long record in professional distribution of funds in the UK. He had previously been sales director of Jupiter Asset Management's wealth management side of the business, having spent the bulk of his career (17 years) at Jupiter covering discretionary firms, advisory businesses and nationwide firms as well as strategic partners including life companies and platform providers.

Tassilo Seilern, CEO of Seilern, said: "We want Louis Wood's arrival at Seilern to light a few fires in the UK fund buyer market. The funds are core holdings for private banking clients in Europe and we see no reason why UK investors should miss out.

"Our assets under management have grown to nearly £2bn during the pandemic and, given our quality growth style, the funds remain very scalable. Now feels like the right time for a thrust into the UK market and we are delighted to have Louis Wood, with his experience to support fund selectors and introduce them to the merits of our unique long-standing quality growth investment philosophy and process."

The company said this appointment represented a "significant commitment" to scale up distribution in the UK of the three Seilern quality growth equity funds Seilern World Growth, Seilern America and Seilern Europa.

In his new role, Wood will bring these to professional fund buyers in the UK wealth management arena.