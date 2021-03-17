Janus Henderson's Foll: Why we are overweight banks for first time in years

All three of Laura Foll and James Henderson's UK equity investment trusts – Law Debenture, Henderson Opportunities Trust and Lowland – moved to an overweight in incumbent banks for the first time in as long as Foll can remember last year, despite the fact all five firms suspended their dividends in 2020.

Foll, who began co-managing mandates alongside Henderson in 2014, told Investment Week banks are now "in a very different position to what they were" during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008, and that their forced suspension of dividend payouts meant they were trading on particularly attractive valuations relative to history.

"Banks went into this crisis with excess capital - particularly NatWest, which had a very high capital ratio," she explained.

"It also meant they could be conservative with the [loan loss] provisioning they took last year.

"If you pull up the economic scenarios they were using to hit that provisioning number, some of them looked very extreme - some were assuming downside scenarios of 15% of GDP last year and clearly that didn't happen."

Foll and Henderson added the five major incumbent UK banks across all three investment trusts during the summer of last year, despite the fact all of them were forced to suspend their dividends.

The duo maintained the income payout trajectory of the two income-focused trusts - Law Debenture and Lowland - by smoothing their dividends.

"We did not want to be forced to sell companies that had suspended their dividends when they were trading at attractive valuations and would return to paying at some point," Foll reasoned.

"If you go down the route of mitigation, you end up getting pushed into a really narrow segment of the UK market.

"There was a point where it was really only the most defensive sectors paying dividends like consumer staples and tobacco. Almost every single cyclical sector - like the banks - had suspended completely."

Generally speaking, the manager said she treats income as an "output" of the investment decisions she is making.

"If you use income as a starting point, you very quickly end up chasing your tail - I think that was certainly the case last year," she added.

However, the manager found a few examples of companies that provided a "crossover" between value and income, such as Tesco which was added to Law Debenture and Lowland, and Anglo American which was added across all three trusts.

"We liked Anglo for its copper exposure, its decent balance sheet, its good cash flow and the fact it paid solid dividends," she added.