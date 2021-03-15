AllianceBernstein embraces ESG with UK low-carbon fund launch plans

AllianceBernstein (AB) is embracing sustainability as it continues to build out its presence in the UK market, with the firm looking to future ESG launches across equity income, fixed income and multi asset, according to UK sales director Lee Matthews.

Matthews said AB's relatively short time in the UK retail space means the firm does not face any "legacy headwinds" with regards to embedding ESG into its product range, and instead it has the opportunity to "create the narrative" through client engagement on ESG.

Last year, AB added four OEICs to its 25-strong Investment Association universe fund range, which included the ES AllianceBernstein Sustainable US Equity fund, with EMEA chief executive Jamie Hammond commenting at the time that the firm had seen strong demand for sustainability launches.

AllianceBernstein boosts responsible investing team with double hire

Since re-entering the UK retail market around the time of Hammond's hire, AB has faced the challenge of building brand recognition and a distribution network for intermediary clients.

"It is not like we have been talking to clients for ten years about our Global Concentrated fund and then suddenly chucked in a couple of slides about ESG hoping they have not noticed," he said.

"ESG has been embedded into what we do for a great number of years."

Matthews added it is becoming increasingly clear from client flows that "if you do not embed ESG into your philosophies and processes, then you are going to be starved of assets," and AB is therefore putting sustainability at the centre of its product development plans.

He explained AB has a number of "funds that are set up for good", but they have tended to have "a bit of quality/growth skew to them", so the firm is hoping to diversify into areas that are not currently well serviced by competitors.

IW Long Reads: Does low carbon mean high returns? How investors can stoke the fires of decarbonisation

"Stylistically, a lot of the funds in this space are exposed to those growth components," Matthews said. "So we are looking at all the funds we can launch that maybe are a bit more value in nature, and looking at factoring in global climate challenges."

He added "the product development pipeline is looking heavily skewed to sustainability", which AB believes is "going to drive asset flow over the coming years".

"Asset flow is obviously going to make it really important for us as well," Matthews said. "One of the dynamics we are beginning to see is clients starting to integrate some of our sustainable funds into their core asset buckets."

Matthews highlighted low carbon products, fixed income and further equity funds as potential products in the firm's pipeline.

"You can expect more from us not only in the equity space, but also from the fixed income and multi-asset space," he said. "It will be really across the board."