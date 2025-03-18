Premier Miton calls on Treasury to limit cash ISA tax benefit to £5000 and drive focus on UK assets in Spring Forecast

Cash ISA reforms

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Premier Miton has called on the government to address the current ISA structure in the UK to “deliver a significant boost to economic growth, to employment and the tax revenues”.

In a letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves and City minister Emma Reynolds, the £11bn asset manager said it shares the latter's view that holding onto cash savings means investors are missing out on significant potential returns on their capital.  Reeves not expected to make changes to Cash ISAs in Spring Forecast – reports The asset manager made two suggestions to the Treasury, the first being a limit the future tax benefit of Cash ISAs to £5000. This would "significantly reduce the almost £300bn allocation to cash within ISAs and immediately increase future investment savings into e...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Thornburg bolsters UK presence with London office opening and team expansion

MHA set for £125m float on London's AIM in the coming weeks

More on UK

Tradu's Brendan Callan: Four ways to revive UK retail investor engagement
UK

Tradu's Brendan Callan: Four ways to revive UK retail investor engagement

'US stocks continue their relentless rally'

Brendan Callan
clock 26 February 2025 • 4 min read
Evelyn Partners drops Ninety One UK Alpha for Fidelity Special Sits
UK

Evelyn Partners drops Ninety One UK Alpha for Fidelity Special Sits

Core Managed Portfolio Service rebalance

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 10 December 2024 • 1 min read
Odyssean IT bets on surge in M&A among UK equities
UK

Odyssean IT bets on surge in M&A among UK equities

Half-year results

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 28 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot