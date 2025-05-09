Square Mile's Scott Spencer: It is time to take another look at the UK

With depressing consistency, they mark the steady ebb of monies from our domestic market. In February, this totalled £1.4bn, accounting for the bulk of the £1.6bn withdrawn across all IA equity sectors. While this was slightly lower than the £1.7bn outflow witnessed in January, it seems the tide is still a long way from turning in favour of the UK. This exodus from UK stocks is not a new phenomenon but is part of a trend at play for many years. UK pens 'landmark' £25.5bn trade deal with India In 1997, UK pension funds held 53% of their assets in UK-listed companies; by the e...