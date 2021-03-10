Aegon AM shifts Diversified Growth fund to sustainable focus

Aegon Asset Management has finished the transition of its Aegon Diversified Growth fund to a sustainable focus and is renaming the fund Aegon Sustainable Diversified Growth from 1 April to reflect this shift.

In January 2020 the managers began transitioning the fund to benefit from sustainability-related investment themes. This was achieved initially through the global equity allocation and followed by the fixed income and alternatives allocations.

Co-managed by Colin Dryburgh and Robert-Jan van der Mark of Aegon AM's Multi-Asset Team, the £534m fund aims to return 4% over inflation through a globally diversified portfolio of equities, bonds and alternative assets.

Stephen Jones, global CIO of multi-asset & Solutions, said: "The Aegon Diversified Growth Fund is already capitalising upon many of the sustainability-related shifts that are taking place globally. Incorporating a sustainable philosophy and practice will help us to capture opportunities and minimise unintended ESG-related risks.

"The change of name to the Aegon Sustainable Diversified Growth Fund signifies the completion of the fund's transition and signals our sustainability commitment to investors and advisers."

The fund invests across sustainability ‘leaders', investments Aegon AM's sustainability assessment identify as displaying exemplary sustainability credentials, and ‘improvers', by which the managers aim to capitalise upon positive change.

Subject to regulatory approval, Aegon AM also proposed to adopt a sustainable focus for the Dublin-listed Aegon Global Diversified Growth Fund.